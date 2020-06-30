Man accused of murdering Dundee DJ appears before the High Court

A man has appeared in the High Court in Glasgow accused of murdering a popular Dundee DJ.

Stephen Robbins, 33, allegedly killed Ryan Barrie in Benvie Gardens on March 1 this year.

Prosecutors claim the 39 year-old was initially pushed and punched in the early hours March 1.

The charge further states Robbins did strike Ryan “on the body with a wheelie bin” causing him to fall and hit his head against a wooden fence.

Ryan is said to have been left so severely injured that he later died.

Robbins yesterday appeared via video link from prison for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Both his QC Mark Stewart and prosecutor Chris McKenna agreed a further hearing should be fixed. No trial was set.

At the time of Mr Barrie’s death, neighbours paid tribute and described him as a “really nice lad”.

One neighbour said: “If he was walking past he would always make the effort to wave at me. He seemed like a cheery guy, he had a bounce to his walk.”

Another neighbour described Mr Barrie as a “bouncy, friendly guy” who lived on the street with his son.

Other residents had described their shock following the incident, with one saying: “People use the steps which connect Benvie Gardens and Baxter Street but apart from that it is very quiet.

“We didn’t leave our house but people had to be signed in and out.”

Lord Matthews adjourned the case until August.