Douglas Kay, of Leith Walk, is accused of making violent threats on a city street.

He is accused of acting in an aggressive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and making violent threats on Densfield Court on May 22 last year.

The 37-year-old had his not guilty plea tendered on his behalf.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown scheduled a trial for August 7.

An intermediate diet was fixed for July 16.