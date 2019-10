A warrant has been issued for a man accused of lashing out at police officers.

Craig Kelly, of Lawrence Street, allegedly shouted, swore and made violent threats at Lochee police station, Liff Road, on May 31.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

During the same incident, Kelly allegedly lashed out at three police officers and tried to escape police custody.

Due to his present whereabouts being unknown, a warrant was granted for the 24-year-old’s arrest.