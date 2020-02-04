Man accused of making threats of violence to Dundee woman to pervert course of justice

Graham Tarbet, of Kemnay Gardens, is accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutors allege that on January 15 at an address on Kirk Street, Tarbet contacted a woman, knowing that she had made a criminal complaint.

It is alleged that he repeatedly phoned her, attempted to influence evidence, made threats of violence towards her and did attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The 21-year-old is also charged with breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman.

Tarbet made no plea or declaration when he appeared on petition.

His case was continued for further examination before being remanded in custody.