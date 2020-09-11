Angus man accused of taping woman’s hands together, kicking and threatening to kill her

A 37-year-old man accused of taping his partner’s hands together before repeatedly punching her and making threats to kill her had his case continued.

Piotr Szamocki allegedly attacked the woman at an address on Keptie Road, Arbroath, on January 14.

Szamocki, who claims he was acting in self-defence, continued to pleaded not guilty to the charges when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that Szamocki, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pushed the woman on the body, causing her to fall on a sofa, and kicked her on the body which caused her to fall to the ground.

During the alleged incident, he allegedly pinned the woman to the ground and taped her hands together in front of her body before placing his hands over her mouth and nose, restricting her breathing.

Szamocki denies trying to place masking tape over her mouth during the alleged assault.

Court papers allege Szamocki shouted, acted aggressively, referred to the woman in a derogatory manner, and made threats to kill her.

They allege that he threw a phone at her and removed the battery from the phone to prevent her calling the police.

Sheriff Linda Smith continued Szamocki’s first diet until November.