Man accused of making racially offensive remarks and attacking man in Dundee city centre

by Ciaran Shanks
October 12, 2020, 10:32 am
© Kris Miller/DCT MediaDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A 28-year-old man allegedly made racially offensive remarks before attacking a man in the city centre.

Wayne Bevridge, of Strathmartine Road, denies assaulting Daanyaal Ali on Murraygate on December 16 2018.

It is alleged he repeatedly shouted, swore, made racially offensive remarks, and struck Mr Ali on the body which caused his mobile phone to fall to the ground.

© DC Thomson
The Murraygate. (Library image).

Bevridge appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for April.

