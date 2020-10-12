Man accused of making racially offensive remarks and attacking man in Dundee city centre

A 28-year-old man allegedly made racially offensive remarks before attacking a man in the city centre.

Wayne Bevridge, of Strathmartine Road, denies assaulting Daanyaal Ali on Murraygate on December 16 2018.

It is alleged he repeatedly shouted, swore, made racially offensive remarks, and struck Mr Ali on the body which caused his mobile phone to fall to the ground.

Bevridge appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for April.