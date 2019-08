A new trial has been fixed for a man accused of behaving abusively and making a racial comment.

Mark Cussick, of Castlecary Gardens, denies that he acted aggressively towards members of the public at Istanbulie, Union Street, on June 8.

He allegedly did this while shouting and making a racial comment to a man in the shop.

The 39-year-old had a new trial fixed for November 11, with an intermediate diet on October 24.