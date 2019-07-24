Man accused of lying to Dundee police by telling them he was assaulted and robbed

Kevin Keen, of Thurso Crescent, is accused of lying to police officers.

It is alleged that he told two officers at police headquarters on West Bell Street on September 13 last year that he had been assaulted and robbed of a mobile phone on Perth Road.

But this was allegedly untrue and Keen is accused of depriving the public of police services.

Keen, 34, had a trial fixed for October 30. Sheriff James MacDonald also scheduled an intermediate diet for October 10.