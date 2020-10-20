Man accused of leaving dog to starve while it was surrounded by broken glass and faeces

A man has been accused of leaving a dog to starve while it was surrounded by broken glass and faeces.

Mohammed Khalil, 52, allegedly failed to provide adequate care for the animal at an address on Lorne Street on June 7.

He is accused of exposing the dog to debris, broken glass and faeces at the address.

Prosecutors also allege Khalil, of Bannoch Rise, failed to provide adequate shelter, bedding, hydration and nutrition.

Khalil did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charge against him.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued Khalil’s case without plea until next month.