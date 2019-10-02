Wednesday, October 2nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through number of Dundee streets

by Ciaran Shanks
October 2, 2019, 8:42 am Updated: October 2, 2019, 8:48 am
© SuppliedThe alleged incident is said to have taken place on Clepington Road, in addition to a number of other streets.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Clepington Road, in addition to a number of other streets.
Send us a story

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase.

Christopher Forsyth, of Playfair Terrace, denies driving dangerously at excessive speed while being pursued by police on multiple streets in Dundee including Arklay Street, Clepington Road, Old Glamis Road, Park Road, Fairmuir Street, Kingsway Place, Kingsway Terrace and Elgin Terrace on April 1.

Forsyth is also accused of failing to stop when required to do so by police on Arklay Street.

Prosecutors further allege that Forsyth was driving without insurance and failed to provide information to officers.

A final charge alleges that Forsyth was caught with the Class B drug cannabis.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for January 22.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for December 19.

Breaking