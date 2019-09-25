Man accused of leading police on high-speed car chase through Dundee

Danny Frew, of Balmoral Terrace, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase across Dundee.

It is alleged he drove dangerously and at grossly excessive speeds on streets including Kingsway West, Coupar Angus Road, Dunsinane Avenue, Buttars Loan, Quarryside and Lansdowne Place on March 19.

Frew is charged with repeatedly overtaking vehicles when the way ahead was not clear, causing other drivers to take evasive action, while pedestrians were nearby and while being pursued by a police vehicle.

Prosecutors heard that Frew allegedly failed to stop when required to by police officers and failed to provide the identity of who was driving the vehicle.

The 28-year-old did not appear in court to answer the charge but had his case continued without plea until October 11 by Sheriff Alastair Brown.