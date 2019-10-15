Man accused of leading cops on high-speed road chase across Dundee

Danny Frew, of Balmoral Terrace, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase across Dundee.

It is alleged he drove dangerously and at grossly excessive speeds on streets including Kingsway West, Coupar Angus Road, Dunsinane Avenue, Buttars Loan, Quarryside and Lansdowne Place on March 19.

Frew is accused of repeatedly overtaking vehicles when the way ahead was not clear, causing other drivers to take evasive action, while pedestrians were nearby and while being pursued by a police vehicle.

The 28-year-old did not appear in court and his was case continued without plea until November 1 by Sheriff Tom Hughes.