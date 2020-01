A trial has been fixed for a man accused of setting off fireworks from his living room.

Christopher Gaffney, of Drumlithie Place, is accused of launching fireworks on December 3 last year.

Prosecutors allege that the fireworks were set off from his living room over the rear gardens of Brackens Road to the danger of residents and members of the public.

Gaffney, 34, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for April by Sheriff Tom Hughes.