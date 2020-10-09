Man in custody after claims he struck his partner on the neck with a knife at Dundee address

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he struck his partner on the neck with a knife.

John Younes is accused of attacking the woman at an address on Kinghorne Walk on October 7.

The 40-year-old made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims.

Younes allegedly struck the woman on the neck and hand with the blade.

Court papers allege that Younes, of no fixed abode, took possession of a knife and caused injuries to himself, threatened to put a brick through a window, acted aggressively towards police, screamed, shouted and refused to desist.

It is alleged that Younes also assaulted PC Leah Harvey at police headquarters on West Bell Street by trying to spit on her.

During his appearance from custody, Younes had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Keith O’Mahony.

He was remanded in custody meantime.