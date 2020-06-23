Man accused of knife attack in car park of Broughty Ferry shops

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing another man in the stomach in a shopping centre car park.

James Robertson is also alleged to have Jason Coull on the head during an attack at the Campfield Square Shopping Centre on June 19.

This was allegedly after Robertson deliberately coughed on a woman in an Iceland store.

Court papers also allege that Robertson attacked two other women during the same incident.

The 28-year-old made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court when he appeared in the dock from custody.

While in the car park, Robertson allegedly pushed Gemma Fyffe on the body and caused her to fall to the ground.

Thereafter, he allegedly punched Mr Coull on the head and body repeatedly.

Prosecutors allege Robertson repeatedly struck him on the head with a knife repeatedly before stabbing him in the stomach to his injury.

Robertson is also alleged to have assaulted Laura Fyffe by punching her on the head. This was after he allegedly assaulted Nancy Fyffe by deliberately coughing on her.

A separate charge alleges that while at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Robertson pushed PC Stuart Osborne on the body before making homophobic remarks.

He is also alleged to have been found in possession of a knife.

Robertson, no fixed abode, had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis after appearing on petition.

He was remanded in custody after no motion for bail was made on his behalf.