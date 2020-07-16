Man accused of killing car passenger after crashing into tree at Dundee park

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a passenger in his car after crashing into a tree in Camperdown Park following a high-speed chase.

Andrew King, 26, died instantly at the scene on January 5 this year.

Prosecutors allege that 31-year-old Dean Small caused Mr King’s death through dangerous driving.

It is alleged that Small was twice over the drink-drive limit and had cannabis in his system at the time of the crash.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Small made no plea in connection with the allegations.

He appeared personally in the dock on a petition alleging three charges.

The Lansdowne Square man is accused of acting with Mr King to steal a quantity of cable from the SSE depot on Baird Avenue on the same date.

Thereafter, he allegedly drove a car – which was towing a trailer – dangerously on Faraday Street, Coupar Angus Road and North Drive within Camperdown Park.

Small allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 115 millilitres, exceeding the limit of 50 millilitres. He allegedly failed to stop when requested by police who had activated the blue lights and sirens of their vehicle.

The Crown allege that Small drove at excessive speeds, drove through a roundabout in the wrong direction and caused another road user to take evasive action.

Small is accused of deactivating the car’s headlights and drove only with sidelights in darkness.

He allegedly drove at excessive speed while on a bend which caused his car to lose control and collide with a tree.

It is alleged that Small was severely injured and that Mr King was so severely injured that he died there and then.

A final charge alleges that at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Small allegedly failed to provide the identity of the driver on June 25.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination and released Small on bail.