A 29-year-old man allegedly abducted his wife.

Ahmad Alghazawi, of Bruce Street, allegedly detained the woman against her will at an address on the same street, as well as taking her phones and preventing her from leaving on June 4 last year.

It is alleged he repeatedly pushed her at the same address on September 23, as well as seizing her throat and pinning her to a bed.

A trial was fixed for August 22.