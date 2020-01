Scott Ringsell, of Ballindean Terrace, is accused of mistreating his 85-year-old father.

Prosecutors allege that Ringsell cruelly and unnaturally treated his father by holding a speaker to his ear and playing loud music on Ballindean Road between July 20 and September 21 last year.

Ringsell, 50, allegedly did this to keep his father awake and is accused of threatening him if he fell asleep.

He will stand trial in February.