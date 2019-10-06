Man accused of hitting woman with bin and spraying bleach in Dundee shopping centre

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of hitting a woman with a bin and recklessly spraying bleach in a city shopping centre.

Darren Binnie, 33, is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in the Wellgate Centre on June 29. He is accused of culpably and recklessly spraying bleach in the centre, causing it to splash on other people.

Binnie, of Yarrow Terrace, is also charged with challenging people to a fight in the Wellgate.

A third charge alleges that he assaulted Michelle McKenna by striking her on the body with a bin on Panmure Street during the same incident.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court for October 23.