Man accused of hitting woman, 62, with car in Dundee street

A man is to stand trial over allegations he struck a 62-year-old woman with his car.

Allan Thomson, 28, of Lorne Street, allegedly committed the offence on Lochee Road at the junction with Cleghorn Street on August 14 last year.

Prosecutors allege Thomson drove without due care and attention while turning at Cleghorn Street.

He denies that he failed to keep a proper lookout while driving in the area before failing to control his vehicle, thereafter colliding with Elizabeth Jeffrey.

It is alleged Miss Jeffrey was injured as a result of the collision.

After Thomson maintained his not guilty plea at Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for May 13.