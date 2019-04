A trial was fixed for a man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a van.

Naresh Patel, 51, is alleged to have driven a Ford Transit van carelessly on High Street, Lochee, on October 29 last year. Patel, of Baldovan Road, allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout when manoeuvring before striking Kevin Kelly, who had left his parked vehicle, leaving him injured.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for June 26 with an intermediate diet on June 6.