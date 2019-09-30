Man accused of historic child sex offences over 10 years at addresses in Dundee

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of historic child sex offences.

Joseph McLean, 55, is charged with using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards two children between December 1993 and January 2003 at various addresses in Dundee.

McLean, of Havant, Hampshire, suffers from multiple sclerosis and is confined to a wheelchair.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said he had significant concerns about McLean’s health and that special measures would have to be made for his trial, which was scheduled for November 25.