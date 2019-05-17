Man accused of historic child sex abuse in Dundee may not be fit for a trial

A man facing allegations of historic child sex abuse spanning 20 years may not be fit to stand trial.

Joseph McLean, 55, is charged with using lewd, libidinous and indecent practices towards two children between December 1993 and January 2003 at various addresses in Dundee. He allegedly touched the children inappropriately at homes in the Hilltown, Charleston and Douglas area as well as during a car journey and at Camperdown Park.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said McLean, of Havant, Hampshire, suffers mental and physical difficulties that have led to concerns about his ability to stand trial. McLean’s first diet was continued until next month for reports.