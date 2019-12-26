Man accused of historic assaults including holding knife to woman’s throat at Dundee address

A man has been accused of historic attacks on two former partners.

Ian Milne, of Denhead of Gray, allegedly held a knife to one woman’s throat and repeatedly kicked another.

The offences allegedly occurred between February 2003 and January 2012.

Milne, 34, is accused of throwing a stool at the first woman at Tickety Boo’s, Commercial Street, on an occasion between February 2003 and February 2005.

Between December 24 2004 and February 20 2005, the same woman allegedly had liquid poured on her by Milne before he seized her hair, struck her head, repeatedly kicked her body, brandished a baseball bat at her, dragged her and held a knife to her throat at a property on Denhead of Gray.

Milne is also accused of attacking a second partner at the same location between February 1 2008 and January 1 2012.

Prosecutors allege he seized hold of the woman before dragging her, throwing her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her.

Milne did not appear in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court to answer the charges against him.

Ian Myles, acting on behalf of principal solicitor John Boyle, tendered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges in Milne’s absence.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for February.

An intermediate diet was also scheduled for January.

Milne was ordained to appear.