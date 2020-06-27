Man accused of having weapons including machine gun parts in Dundee home

A 59-year-old man has appeared in court over allegations that he was caught with machine-gun components and ammunition in his city flat.

Paul Markie was remanded in custody at Dundee Sheriff Court after making no plea in connection with the claims.

Prosecutors allege that he was found with the items, whether without a licence or prohibited, at his flat on Albert Street on June 24.

Markie appeared in the dock from custody on a petition alleging four charges.

It is alleged that he was firstly found in possession of ammunition comprising of 9mm blank cartridges.

He was also allegedly found in possession of a firearm, namely Sten gun components, without a licence.

A third charge alleges that Markie possessed components of a barrel for a firearm which is prohibited.

The Crown alleges that this was a firearm where two or more missiles could be discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.

Markie is additionally accused of possessing a bolt for a firearm which is prohibited.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey made no plea on Markie’s behalf when he appeared on petition.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis continued the case for further examination and remanded Markie in custody.