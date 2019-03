A man has appeared in court accused of having a knife in a city supermarket.

Ross Mitchell, of Hilltown Court, was allegedly found in possession of a lock knife at Marks & Spencer in Gallagher Retail Park on Saturday.

The 39-year-old also allegedly stole meat from the store on two occasions on the same date.

Mitchell appeared on petition and no plea or declaration was made on his behalf.

His case was continued for further examination and he was granted bail.