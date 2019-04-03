Man accused of having knife and woman of possessing heroin at Dundee address

A couple have been accused of conducting themselves in a disorderly manner.

Alan Walsh, 40, of Auchinblae Avenue, and 42-year-old Vicki Walsh, of Gleneagles Avenue, are charged with conducting themselves in a disorderly manner by shouting and swearing at Balgowan Court on March 21.

Both are also accused of failing to give details to police, while Alan Walsh is alleged to have been in possession of a lock knife.

He is also alleged to have struggled violently with four police officers.

Vicki Walsh is also charged with possessing heroin, a Class A drug.

Neither made any plea when they appeared on petition and both were fully committed for trial.