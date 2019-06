A trial has been fixed for a man accused of being caught with indecent images of children.

Sean Masterton denies being in possession of indecent images of children at his home on Fintry Road between July 8 and November 8 last year.

The 26-year-old had a not guilty plea tendered to the charge on his behalf.

Sheriff Alison McKay scheduled a trial for October 29. An intermediate diet is also due to take place on September 10.