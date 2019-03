A man has been accused of struggling with police and behaving abusively outside a city hotel.

Patrick Kerr, 26, allegedly behaved abusively at the Hampton by Hilton, South Ward Road, and on Yeaman Shore before struggling with two police officers on April 5 last year.

Kerr, of MacDuff Gardens, Glenrothes, is also alleged to have possessed cocaine, a Class A drug.

His case was continued without plea until April 12.