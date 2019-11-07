Man accused of harrassing females, including teen girl, by showing them ‘indecent drawings’

A man accused of harassing lone women has had his case continued.

Alfred Petrie, 60, is alleged to have approached a woman at Seagate bus station on May 15 last year, acted in an intimidating manner and drawn a picture of a woman in a state of undress before giving it to her.

On September 20 last year, Petrie allegedly sat down next to a 15-year-old girl on Whitehall Street before swearing, acting erratically and giving her similar drawings.

He allegedly behaved in a similar fashion towards a woman on April 22 this year on a train journey between Edinburgh and Leuchars.

Petrie, of Newport, had his case continued without plea at Dundee Sheriff Court until later this month.