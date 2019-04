A trial has been fixed for a man accused of growing cannabis and bypassing an electricity meter.

Sean McDermott, of Pitalpin Court, is accused of committing the offence between December 2017 and August last year.

It is alleged that he stole electricity at the property and produced the Class B drug. After continuing to adhere to pleas of not guilty, the 40-year-old had a trial fixed for April 25.

A special defence of incrimination was also lodged.