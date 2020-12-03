Man accused of grabbing pensioner, 83, by the throat and stealing his wallet

A Kirkton man has been charged with robbing a pensioner of his wallet.

David Cussick allegedly seized the man, then 83, by the throat during the incident on March 6 2019 in a common close on Canning Street.

The 39-year-old is also alleged to have stolen a laptop from an address on Helmsdale Avenue, the street where he resides, on February 14 2019.

Prosecutors allege Cussick assaulted the pensioner by following him, seizing his throat, pulling him to the ground, struggling with him and robbing him of a wallet and its contents.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Cussick had a continued first diet set for March.