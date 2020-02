A 58-year-old man has been accused of carrying out a glass attack in a pub.

Thomas Delaney allegedly assaulted Cal Breen at the Ladywell Tavern on February 1 by striking him on the head with a glass to his injury.

It is alleged Delaney, of Uddingston, North Lanarkshire, shouted, acted aggressively and smashed a glass.

Delaney made no plea when he appeared on petition and his case was continued for further examination before he was bailed.