A trial has been fixed for a man accused of spraying an unknown irritant in a woman’s face.

Andrew Alexander, 34, is accused of seizing the woman’s body at an address on Finlarig Terrace on August 31, before placing her in a headlock and spraying her with the irritant.

He is also accused of possessing the irritant.

Alexander, of Malvern Drive, Ilford, London, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for September 26 with an intermediate diet on September 5.