Man accused of four assaults including attacking ex-partner in Dundee

Dale Ramsay, 24, of Craigmount Road, appeared in private before Sheriff Lorna Drummond on a petition alleging four assaults.

Ramsay is alleged to have, on May 26 at Medina Bar and Grill, Nethergate, assaulted Frank Anderson by throwing a glass tumbler at him, striking him on the head to his injury and on the same date at the same place, assaulted Rebecca Nutall by punching her on the head.

He is also accused of repeatedly punching an unknown male on the head and knocking him to the ground at the same place and date and, on May 28, at Wentworth Gardens, assaulting his ex-partner, by seizing her by the body and hair, struggling with her to her injury.

Ramsay made no plea and was granted bail while the case was continued for further examination.