Man accused of firing gun in Dundee city centre remanded

A man has appeared in court charged with firing a gun in Dundee city centre.

Eli Murray, of Lochee Road, appeared in private to face three charges on petition.

The first alleges that on March 21 on Nethergate, Murray was in possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with the intent to cause Gail Robertson to believe that it would be used against her.

Murray allegedly committed the same offence against Elenore Hobkirk on the same date and at the same location.

A third charge states that on Nethergate, Perth Road and Park Place, Murray repeatedly brandished a firearm or imitation firearm as well as discharging it, thereby committing a breach of the peace.

No plea or declaration was made on the 25-year-old’s behalf by solicitor Jane Caird.

Murray was fully committed for trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and bail was refused by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.