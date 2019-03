A Ladbrokes punter faces a theft charge after finding a wallet and keeping it.

Michael Shields, 39, of Milnes East Wynd, Dundee, is alleged to have found the wallet and its contents at the betting shop in the city’s Panmure Street, and stolen it.

The offence is said to have occurred on April 20 last year.

His case was continued without plea by Sheriff John Rafferty until April 12.