Man accused of exposing genitals to woman at Dundee address

A man is set to stand trial accused of exposing himself in a sexual manner.

Paul Boyack, 22, of Happyhillock Road, denies that he exposed his genitalia to a woman on August 18 at Balgowan Avenue.

He also denies that he wilfully and recklessly destroyed the property of another person without excuse in that he struck a Mini with a hammer on the same date.

Boyack further denies a third charge which alleges that he then entered the same unsecured car the next day and stole two mobile phone cables.

Remanding Boyack in custody, Sheriff Lorna Drummond set a trial date at Dundee Sheriff Court for September 17 with an intermediate diet on September 5.