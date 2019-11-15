Man accused of entering open window and sexually assaulting woman in Charleston

A man has appeared in court accused of entering an open window and sexually assaulting a woman.

Michael Cummings, of Balgarthno Road, is also alleged to have climbed a drain pipe in order to watch a second woman sleep. He appeared on petition and made no plea to both allegations.

It is alleged that the 26-year-old sexually assaulted a woman in Charleston on March 10 last year by climbing through an open window, removing her clothing and kissing her on the lips without consent.

Cummings allegedly climbed a drain pipe at a property on Liff Road on November 9 this year to watch another woman sleep. His case was continued for further examination.