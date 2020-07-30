Man accused of engaging in sexual activity with a dog and abusing woman in Dundee

A man has appeared in court over allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with a dog and sexually abused a woman over a four-year period.

Derek Black, 65, is alleged to have attacked the woman while performing a sex act on the animal at multiple addresses in Dundee and Broughty Ferry between 2013 and 2017.

Court papers also allege that Black had an “unnatural connection” with a dog at an address in the city.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Black, of Gray Street, made no plea in connection with the allegations during a private hearing.

He is firstly accused of sexually assaulting the woman on various occasions between 2013 and 2017 at three separate addresses.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Black allegedly touched the woman’s buttocks and breasts and coerced her to being present during a sex act.

It is alleged that he rubbed himself against a door frame in a sexual manner before masturbating a dog.

During the same time period, Black is alleged to have communicated indecently with the woman, made sexual comments towards her, asked her to have sex and told her that he had searched her underwear drawer. Black allegedly made sexually explicit comments about her dog during this time.

Between 2016 and 2017, Black allegedly had an unnatural connection with a dog. A final charge alleges that he shouted at a second woman, made offensive comments towards her and acted in an aggressive manner on an occasion in November 2019.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly made no plea on Black’s behalf when he appeared on petition in connection with the allegations.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued the case for further examination before releasing Black on bail.