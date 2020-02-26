Man accused of embezzling money and scratch cards from Dundee newsagents

Money and scratch cards were allegedly embezzled by an employee at a city newsagent.

Nathan Donaldson is accused of committing the offence while working at Graham Street News, Graham Street, between March 23-25 2018.

It is alleged the 21-year-old, of Buttars Road, embezzled £150 in cash, 12 lottery scratch cards and £50 in prize money.

Following a Crown motion, Donaldson’s case was continued without plea until next month by Sheriff John Rafferty.