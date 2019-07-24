Man accused of driving wrong way round Dundee roundabout and being racist

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of driving dangerously before being racially abusive.

Paul McGuinness is charged with driving the wrong way round a roundabout on October 3 last year.

He allegedly committed the offence at a roundabout on Fowler Road at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

McGuinness, of Craigievar Walk, is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at W Brown Roadworks at the industrial complex on the same date.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old repeatedly shouted, swore and adopted an aggressive demeanour and made racially offensive remarks.

After a not guilty plea was tendered on his behalf, Sheriff James MacDonald fixed a trial for October 30, with an intermediate diet on October 10.