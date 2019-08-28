A man accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and mounting the kerb to overtake a bus has continued to maintain his innocence.

Jack Tanbini, of Lansdowne Square, is accused of four driving offences said to have taken place on October 30 last year.

The 23-year-old is said to have dangerously driven a Volkswagen Golf on Strathmartine Road or elsewhere, and then to have failed to stop for PC Darren Halley.

Tanbini also stands accused of driving without insurance and without a driving licence. He faces a fifth charge of supplying cannabis at Strathmartine Road on October 30.

At a pre-trial hearing, solicitors for Tanbini sought a further pre-trial diet in order to instruct an expert witness. This was granted unopposed.

Tanbini’s case will return for a further intermediate diet on September 3 at which he was ordained to appear.