Man accused of driving dangerously on A90 Forfar Road

A 46-year-old man allegedly crashed his car into another vehicle after driving at excessive speeds.

John Carolan is accused of driving dangerously on the A90 Forfar Road, Powrie Brae, at the junction with Fountainbleau Drive, on October 10 last year.

He is charged with driving at excessive speeds, failing to maintain a safe stopping distance, weaving between lanes and braking suddenly.

Carolan, of Ballycullen Road, Blackwaterdown, allegedly caused another car to take evasive action before colliding with the same vehicle and causing damage.

His case was continued without plea until next month.