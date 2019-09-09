Monday, September 9th 2019 Show Links
Man accused of driving at man in Dundee street to the danger of his life

by Ciaran Shanks
September 9, 2019, 6:20 am
© GoogleHilltown Terrace. (Stock image).
A trial has been fixed for a man accused of stealing a car before running down another man.

Adam McMillan, a prisoner at Polmont, denies taking away and driving a car without lawful authority on May 6 on Wishart Street.

The 18-year-old also denies assaulting Stewart Burns on Hilltown Terrace on the same day by striking him on the body with a car to his injury and to the danger of his life.

Dundee Sheriff Court.

McMillan further faces an additional charge of breaching bail conditions by entering Hilltown Terrace on March 28 and contacting a woman.

Pleas of not guilty to the charges were tendered on his behalf by solicitor Theo Finlay.

A trial was fixed for October 10.

