Man accused of driving at man in Dundee street to the danger of his life

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of stealing a car before running down another man.

Adam McMillan, a prisoner at Polmont, denies taking away and driving a car without lawful authority on May 6 on Wishart Street.

The 18-year-old also denies assaulting Stewart Burns on Hilltown Terrace on the same day by striking him on the body with a car to his injury and to the danger of his life.

McMillan further faces an additional charge of breaching bail conditions by entering Hilltown Terrace on March 28 and contacting a woman.

Pleas of not guilty to the charges were tendered on his behalf by solicitor Theo Finlay.

A trial was fixed for October 10.