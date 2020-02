A man accused of driving at more than 70mph in a 30mph zone had his case continued until next month.

Prosecutors allege that Edward Boyle drove a car dangerously on Liff Road, near Whittle Place, on December 17 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is alleged that police clocked Boyle driving at 71mph when the speed limit is 30mph.

The 33-year-old, of Victoria Road, had his case continued without plea until March.