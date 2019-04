Nathan Burns, 18, will stand trial accused of drink-driving.

He denies that he was found to have 35 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Helmsdale Avenue on March 30.

Burns, of Scotscraig Road, is also accused of being found in posession of cocaine, a Class A drug, on the same date.

A trial was fixed for August 1 with an intermediate diet on July 2.