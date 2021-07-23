Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man accused of dealing deadly ‘Flubber’ at Perth Prison

By Jamie Buchan
July 23, 2021, 4:00 pm
HMP Perth
A Glasgow man has been charged with dealing the dangerous new designer drug Flubber at Perth Prison.

Stephen Timmons is accused of being involved in the supply of three illicit substances at the jail, including street valium Flubromazolam.

The class C substance is described as a “novel or designer” benzodiazepine by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and can be “dangerously high in potency” according to online drug guide Talk To Frank.

Timmons is accused of being concerned in the supply of the drug at HMP Perth on July 16, last year.

The 29-year-old is further accused of being involved in the supply of class A ecstasy and cannabinol, a class B chemical found in cannabis plants.

It is also alleged Timmons, of Arnisdale Place, Glasgow, attempted to bring or introduce a prohibited article into the jail by sending a quantity of sim cards to an offender.

The case called in Timmons’ absence at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday and was continued until August 20.

What is Flubber?

Flubromazolam, renamed Flubber by some users after the 1997 Robin Williams film, has never been subject to a clinical trial.

It is described by WHO as similar to other street valium like Etizolam but “with a very high potency and long-lasting depressive effects of the nervous system”.

According to a critical review by WHO’s committee on drug dependence, released last year, the drug was implicated in the cause of death of one user in Britain and has been linked to other deaths in Denmark and America.