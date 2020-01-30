Man accused of creating makeshift ‘flamethrower’ on Dundee bus

A Douglas man allegedly set fire to a deodorant can and caused a burst of flame to shoot across a bus.

Mateusz Okuniewski, 20, denies igniting the can while on a bus journey at Forfar Road on December 28 2017.

It is alleged he committed the offence with “complete disregard” for the consequences.

Prosecutors allege the flame propelled across the passenger area of the bus.

Okuniewski, of Ballantrae Terrace, continued to plead not guilty and will stand trial in June.

