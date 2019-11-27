Man accused of church bank card theft in Dundee

A man has been accused of stealing a bank card from a church before using it to buy goods worth almost £100.

William Humphreys is alleged to have stolen a card holder containing a bank card, a bus pass and a driving licence from the Church of Scotland on Perth Road on October 17 last year.

Humphreys, of Strathmore Lodge, then allegedly used the card to buy items from seven different stores.

He allegedly bought tobacco from Panmure News on Panmure Street, High Street shop McColl’s and the Shell garage on Ward Road.

The 43-year-old is also accused of buying other goods from News Food and Wine and Tesco, both Nethergate, as well as the Tesco store on Hawkhill and Family Shopper on Hilltown.

Prosecutors allege the goods fraudulently obtained by Humphreys totalled £92.89. His case was continued without plea until next month.